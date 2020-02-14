Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Mother-of-one Alison McBlaine died in hospital

A sixth person has been charged over the death of a woman who was hit by a car that mounted a pavement.

Alison McBlaine, 36, was hit by a Fiat Punto Grande on Whalley Banks in Blackburn on 19 November.

Joshua Titterington, 26, of Scotland Bank Terrace, Blackburn, has been charged with her murder.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 26-year-old man who was seriously injured, and is due before Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.

Lancashire Police said Mr Titterington was initially arrested in connection with the investigation and bailed pending further inquiries, before being re-arrested on Thursday.

Image caption Ms McBlaine was struck on Whalley Banks at the junction with Pearson Street

Five other people - including a 16-year-old boy - have previously been charged during the investigation.

Mrs McBlaine died in hospital two days after being struck by the car, police said.

The Fiat was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street where attempts had been made to set it on on fire.