Image copyright Google Image caption Stuart Newton was taken to hospital from an address in Worsley Court in Oswaldtwistle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 65-year-old who was found at a property with serious injuries.

Stuart Newton was found at an address in Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle on Thursday and died earlier in hospital.

A 30-year-old Accrington man, who was held on suspicion of assault, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said it was "currently unclear how Mr Newton came by his injuries".

He said the investigation was in "the very early stages" and a post-mortem examination was yet to take place.

"It is currently unclear how Mr Newton came by his injuries - whether as a result of an assault or a fall, or both and we are trying to establish exactly what has happened," he said.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward."