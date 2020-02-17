Oswaldtwistle death: Murder charge after man dies from head injuries
- 17 February 2020
A man has been charged with murdering a man who died from head injuries.
Stuart Newton, 65, was found at an address in Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, on Thursday and later died in hospital.
A post-mortem examination found he died from blunt head trauma.
Nathan Scott Williams, 30, of Mount Pleasant Road, Oswaldtwistle, appeared before magistrates in Preston earlier. He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.