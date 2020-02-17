Image copyright Google Image caption Stuart Newton was taken to hospital from an address in Worsley Court

A man has been charged with murdering a man who died from head injuries.

Stuart Newton, 65, was found at an address in Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, on Thursday and later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he died from blunt head trauma.

Nathan Scott Williams, 30, of Mount Pleasant Road, Oswaldtwistle, appeared before magistrates in Preston earlier. He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.