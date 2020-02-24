Girl, 14, arrested over homeless woman assault in Lancaster
- 24 February 2020
A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a homeless woman was attacked in Lancaster.
Lancashire Police say a group of youths - all girls - attacked her on Cheapside in the city centre at about 16:50 GMT on Sunday.
She is due to be questioned by detectives.
Officers have asked anyone with pictures or video footage to send them directly to the police and not to put them on social media.