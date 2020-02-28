Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was found 12 days after she was reported missing

A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a teaching assistant may have attempted to dismember the body, a jury heard.

Mum-of-two Lindsay Birbeck, 47, was found in Accrington Cemetery 12 days after she went missing.

A Home Office pathologist told Preston Crown Court the body showed signs of "severe compressive force" to the neck.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder but admits burying the body for a stranger who promised him "a lot of money".

He was 16 at the time.

Jurors have heard Mrs Birbeck was last seen on 12 August heading towards an area known locally as The Coppice, where the prosecution say she was killed a short time later.

Despite extensive searches her body was not found until 24 August.

Pathologist Dr Naomi Carter told the court Mrs Birbeck "almost certainly" died as a result of neck injuries she described as the most severe she had seen in her 25-year career.

Dr Carter said the injuries suggested there was "severe compressive force directed at the neck, such as stamping, kicking or kneeling".

She added the body had a 16cm (6in) laceration to the right knee which looked like it had been caused by a saw.

"This gave every indication that there had been an attempt to cut off the leg after death," she said.

'Horrible smell'

Dog walker Morgan Parkinson, who found Mrs Birbeck's body, told jurors of the moment he made the grim discovery.

Mr Parkinson told the court he lost sight of his dog, which he found sniffing around in the bushes in Accrington Cemetery.

When he went closer he stood on something "soft and squishy", he said, and "immediately jumped back".

"I then smelt a horrible smell. It smelt rotten and there were flies around it," he said.

"I had a look and I could see plastic over it. It looked like a leg to me."

"I used a stick to prod it and it felt tender."

The case continues.