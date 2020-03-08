Image copyright Google Image caption The 75-year-old man died on Friday

A woman arrested over the death of a 75-year-old man in Lancashire has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The man died shortly after being found by emergency services with serious injuries at a house in Cedar Grove, Longton, on Friday.

A 31-year-old woman from Preston, arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been sectioned, police said.

Lancashire Police said its investigation continued and asked anyone with information to contact it.