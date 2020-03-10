Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said all residents were safely evacuated

People have been rescued from their homes as a fire ripped through flats on the seafront at Lytham St Annes.

Ten fire engines were used to tackle the blaze on North Promenade after 23:00 GMT on Monday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said "all residents were safely evacuated" as flames spread from the third floor to the second floor.

Firefighters were still tackling the blaze on Tuesday morning but were starting to bring it under control.

LFRS said roof tiles have been removed from a neighbouring property to stop the fire spreading.