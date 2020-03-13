Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Million will be spent on resurfacing Lancashire's pot hole-strewn roads

A £23m plan to improve damaged roads in Lancashire has been approved by the county council.

The plan will see 200 separate schemes launched to boost resurfacing work, street lighting and bridge repairs over the next 12 months.

The largest project will see some £4.9m spent on resurfacing the county's main roads.

Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways, said recent winter storms had taken their toll.

He said the county's infrastructure is "vital to our economy, ensuring people and goods can travel efficiently".

"Our highway teams are currently working hard to keep on top of the potholes, but as soon as the weather warms up they'll once again be underway with a busy programme of work to resurface and waterproof our roads to prevent potholes appearing in the first place," he added.

The works have been prioritised following a survey of road conditions, compensation claims and complaints received about individual roads, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Seventy repairs will be on residential roads.

The council also approved almost 20 road and cycling safety schemes totalling £1m out of a separate £6m integrated transport grant from the government.

The majority of the money, funded by the government, will be spent on projects in central Lancashire and the M55 Heyhouses link road in Fylde.