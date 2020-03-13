Image copyright Colin McPherson/Getty Image caption Blackpool FC denied the club was liable and said the claim was brought too long after the event

A football club must pay £19,000 to a man who was abused as a teenager by a convicted paedophile working as "a well-known scout" for the club, the High Court has ruled.

The man, referred to as DSN for legal reasons, sued Blackpool Football Club over a sexual assault by Frank Roper.

Roper, who died in 2005, sexually abused "many other young footballers" while recruiting players to Blackpool's school of excellence, the court heard.

Blackpool FC had denied it was liable.

The court heard how DSN, who is now in his 40s, was abused while on a youth football tour to New Zealand in the late 1980s, when he was 13 years old.

Despite being convicted of indecent assaults against young males on four occasions before he abused DSN, Roper was said to have "the run of the place", the court heard.

'Maximised the suffering'

Mr Justice Griffiths found that Blackpool was vicariously liable for Roper's abuse of DSN.

He awarded the man £17,000 in general damages and an additional £2,000 to cover the cost of cognitive behavioural therapy.

He said the club "gave Roper credibility by lavishing tickets and access on him and his proteges" and "in doing what he did, Roper was very much doing the work of the club".

The judge noted Roper, who was described as a "key recruiting sergeant" for the club, had introduced two players to the club who went on to become professionals with Blackpool.

One of these players was Paul Stewart, who did not give evidence to the court, but has previously spoken publicly about the abuse he suffered at Roper's hands between the ages of 11 and 15.

Blackpool FC had contested DSN's claim, arguing that the club was not liable for the abuse as Roper was not an employee.

The judge was critical of the club's approach to the case, adding it had "maximised the suffering caused to DSN" by never accepting responsibility.

Dino Nocivelli, who represented DSN, said the ruling was "an important judgment" for survivors of sexual abuse and "it means a lot to have that acknowledgement that the abuse took place".