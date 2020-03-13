Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption John and David Taylor beat their victim to death as he lay on floor

A father and son have been jailed after they punched and kicked a 69-year-old man to death in a "senseless" attack after he tried to break up an argument.

John Taylor, 57, and son Daniel, 30, were jailed for life at Preston Crown Court following their conviction for murdering Barry Tyrie, 69, in August.

The Crown Prosecution (CPS) said he had tried to protect Taylor's ex-girlfriend outside a club in Haslingden.

John Taylor must serve a minimum of 16 years and his son must serve 15 years.

Lancashire Police said the men, who lived in Blackburn Road, Haslingden, had been drinking in several bars before they went to the Regent Street club, where John Taylor was seen arguing aggressively outside with a woman.

They were stopped by some people, and Mr Tyrie intervened when the argument resumed later.

John Taylor punched him to the floor and continued to punch and kick Mr Tyrie as he lay unconscious. Daniel Taylor then jumped on him and punched him repeatedly in the head.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Barry Tyrie was 'brutally assaulted'

A post mortem examination revealed at least seven blows to the head. It gave as the cause of death bleeding at the base of the brain due to a blow or blows to the head.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was an incredibly shocking and senseless attack on a pensioner."

Kerry Grieve, for the CPS, said: "John and Daniel Taylor brutally assaulted a man who they had known for many years as he stepped in to protect an innocent woman during an argument.

"In no time at all a violent scuffle broke out. They turned on Mr Tyrie and in a joint attack they beat him to death as he lay on the floor unable to defend himself.

"The two men showed no remorse for their actions."