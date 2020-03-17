Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Alex Davies's body was found in an area of woodland on Parbold Hill in Lancashire

A man whose body was found hidden in remote woodland had been stabbed over 100 times, a court has heard.

Alex Davies, 18, was killed on Parbold Hill in Lancashire, where he had agreed to meet 18-year-old Brian Healless.

Mr Healless, from Chorley, accepts he killed Mr Davies on 28 April but denies murder, Preston Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor David McLachlan QC said he took a kitchen knife to the hill, attacked the 18-year-old, hid his body and "simply rode off" home on his bike.

He told the court Mr Davies, from Skelmersdale, was openly gay and the defendant had been in contact with him and other men.

The pair, who had never met before, exchanged phone messages and arranged to meet.

The jury was told an hour after the arranged time, Mr Healless was seen on CCTV cycling away from Parbold carrying Mr Davies's rucksack.

Three days later, a gamekeeper working on the hill spotted an arm under a pile of broken conifers, leading police to find the 18-year-old's body.

His face had been covered by a black dressing gown, the court heard, while his clothing and some personal documents were found nearby, along with a knife.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple stab wounds and asphyxiation, had been beaten about the head and appeared to have been dragged through the mud face down.

Mr Healless was arrested on 3 May and police found Mr Davies's headphones, wallet and phone in his bedroom.

Mr McLachlan told the jury the "finger points fairly and squarely at Brian Healless".

"The issue for you will be whether this is a case of murder or a case of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility," he added.

The trial continues.