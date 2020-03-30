Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Robert Beattie was found with serious burns at his home

Four men have been charged with murdering a man who police believe was "doused in accelerant" and set on fire when he answered the door.

Robert Beattie was found with serious burns at his home in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 26 September.

The 48-year-old died in hospital two weeks after he was set on fire, police said.

Four men have appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Joseph McEwan, 19, of Damsire Close in Liverpool, John O'Brien, 31, of Ingrave Road in Liverpool and Connah Jenkinson, 25, of Kremlin Drive in Liverpool, appeared in court on Thursday.

Paul Hart, 32, of Whitburn in Skelmersdale, who was also charged with possession of Class A drugs, appeared in court on Saturday.

Five other men aged between 23 and 46 remain under investigation, police said.