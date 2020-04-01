Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Kristaps Muzikants died from a single stab wound to the chest

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Lancashire.

Janis Mikitovs is accused of killing Kristaps Muzikants, who was found with fatal injuries at a property in Acregate, Skelmersdale, at about 04:40 GMT on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination revealed 30-year-old Mr Muzikants died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Mr Mikitovs, 36, of Acregate, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court later.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said detectives were trying to piece together the victim's final movements and appealed for information.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the stabbing has been released without charge.