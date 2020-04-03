Image copyright Burnley FC in the Community Image caption Burnley Together said it had delivered 295 food parcels in under two weeks

The number of people asking for help from a Lancashire food bank has quadrupled since the introduction of new social distancing rules.

Burnley FC in the Community - the club's charity - received 60 referrals on Thursday and said 650 people including 252 children had benefited.

The playing squad also made a cash donation which has been matched by the football club.

It is believed children no longer getting free school meals is a factor.

People self-isolating and therefore not visiting supermarkets to pick up donations, or being furloughed is also though to be causing the increase in people using the service.

Referrals come via Burnley Together, a community hub that was established in partnership with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to bring help and support to vulnerable residents across the area during the coronavirus outbreak.

The service, which is based at the Burnley Community Kitchen in the Charter Walk Shopping Centre, said it had delivered 295 food parcels in less than two weeks.

Volunteers distribute the food across the town from Monday to Saturday.

Burnley FC captain Ben Mee said: "We know there are going to be difficult times for people and their families with regards to work and income.

"The club is behind people in the community, as the players are. The boys wanted to do their bit to help out. And if there is a need for other things we will look at that."