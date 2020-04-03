Image copyright BTP Image caption Thomas Ingram admitted nine counts of fraud against different train companies

A conman funded a "lavish lifestyle" that included trips to Las Vegas, by scamming rail delay compensation schemes out of £40,000.

Thomas Ingram was jailed for two years after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court to nine counts of fraud.

Ingram, from Blackpool, Lancashire, targeted nine train companies, between 2013 to 2018.

The 34-year-old submitted claims for fake trips in a "sophisticated" scam, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

He produced and printed hundreds of fake tickets from his home, which he used to make claims, hiding behind 40 aliases and false addresses, a BTP spokesperson added.

"The delay-repay compensation scheme was put in place to compensate honest fare-paying members of the travelling public who have genuinely been inconvenienced by delayed trains," said Det Sgt Paddy Kerr.

"This isn't a victimless crime - it is not right that someone should use dishonest means to steal from legitimate companies to fund a lavish lifestyle while impacting on the costs of rail fares for honest, paying passengers."