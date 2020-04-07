Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kelvin Baker used money from his savings jar to treat medical staff

A four-year-old boy has spent money from his savings jar on Easter eggs to say "thank you" to medical staff who tried to save his father's life.

Kelvin Baker suffered serious injuries in a car crash in December in Bolton.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and hospital staff, the 35-year-old, of Darwen, Lancashire died soon after.

His son, also called Kelvin, wanted to treat the staff after hearing about the pressures and long hours they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image copyright Tony Dunn Image caption It was a "fantastic gesture" says paramedic Tony Dunn

"I explained to him that all the paramedics and doctors tried to help Daddy but the medicine and things didn't work," said Kelvin's mother Simone.

"When he learned that the doctors and nurses would have to work over Easter and probably wouldn't get Easter eggs he decided to help."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kelvin Baker died in a car crash in December

Following a social media appeal, 20 Easter eggs were left on Kelvin's doorstep and he was able to add £150 to money in his savings jar to buy 180 more chocolate eggs to donate to the North West Ambulance Service and Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

"It was a fantastic gesture that came out of nowhere at a very difficult time for the ambulance service," said paramedic Tony Dunn.

ELHT&Me, the official charity for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said the "generosity and kindness of the community has been immense".

Anyone wishing to make a donation has been urged to contact the charity so delivery can be organised and carried out safely.