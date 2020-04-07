Firefighters tackle Darwen moorland wildfire
- 7 April 2020
Fifty firefighters are tackling a wildfire in Lancashire.
Crews were called to the blaze, off Sunnyhurst Lane, Darwen, at 17:10 BST on Tuesday.
Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the blaze, which covers an area of about 400 metres by 100 metres.
"In my experience this will be a deliberate fire or careless use of a barbecue," said Lancashire's chief fire officer, Justin Johnston. "Please help us to help you."
The public have been asked to avoid the area while firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.
We currently have 8 Fire Engines almost 50 Firefighters in attendance. We really don’t need this #CoronavirusLockdownUK In my experience this will be a deliberate fire or careless use of a BBQ. Please help us to help you. #StayHomeSaveLives 🚒🙏🏽 https://t.co/mqj4Ra3F3S— CFO Justin Johnston (@Lancs_FireDCFO) April 7, 2020
End of Twitter post by @Lancs_FireDCFO