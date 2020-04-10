Image caption Police have urged anyone with information to come forward

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died in Kirkham.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a sudden death at Chestnut Close shortly before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

Police discovered the body of a man, who was later confirmed to be 47-year-old Lee Walker.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a 39-year-old woman, from Preston, has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Home Office post mortem examination will be carried out to try to establish the cause of death, a police spokesman added.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said "enquiries are very much on-going".