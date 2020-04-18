Image caption Footage shows a policeman making the arrest

Lancashire Police say they plan to apologise to a man after an officer was filmed threatening to "make something up" in order to arrest him.

The clip, shared widely on social media, shows a man in Accrington being spoken to by police on Friday.

The man tells the officer: "You're arresting me? What for? I've done nothing wrong."

The officer responds: "I'll lock you up.... We'll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?"

Lancashire Police said on Saturday the man "deserves an apology".

"We are already aware of footage circulating on social media regarding an officer's actions during an incident in Accrington yesterday," it tweeted.

"It is clear from the footage the member of the public deserves an apology, which we will attempt to provide him with today."

Lancashire Police said the matter was being investigated and had been referred to the force's professional standards department.