Image caption Ken Benbow slept with a photograph of Ada by his bedside

A war veteran broke down in tears when a young carer gave him a cushion with a picture of his late wife on.

Ken Benbow, who was married for 71 years, slept with a photograph of Ada by his bed at his Preston care home.

Carer Kia Tobin, 17, knew how much he missed her and wanted to give him a special gift to bring them closer, so she had the cushion printed.

Mr Benbow, 94, said: "It broke my heart when she left me but now I've got her every night in my arms."

He moved into Thistleton Lodge Care Home after Ada died aged 93 in August.

“Ada was the most wonderful, most caring wife," he told BBC Breakfast.

"When I got the cushion it was the most precious thing I could have wished for.

"We were married for 71 years and it broke my heart when she left me, but now I’ve got her every night in my arms.”

'Amazing person'

Mr Benbow, originally from Oswestry, Shropshire, served in the Navy during World War Two.

“Ken is so funny and an amazing person,” said Ms Tobin, who is now his full-time carer.

“The photo of Ada is in a glass frame by his bed and he speaks to her every night.

“Now he can take the pillow to bed with him and give it a good squeeze.”