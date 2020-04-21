Image copyright Ryan Groom Image caption Jack Arron Groom was born early this morning and baby and mother are said to be "doing well"

A stranger gave a new father an emergency lift to hospital so he could see his baby son being born.

An ambulance had driven Ryan Groom's fiancee to hospital but could not take him due to social distancing rules.

He struggled to get a taxi or wake a friend after 03:00 BST so put a mercy plea out to a coronavirus support group in Blackburn.

Mr Groom, 25, said "truly amazing" Aeman Ali Afzal replied and drove him to see his new son Jack being born.

Baby Jack Arron and his mother Tara-Louise Spencer, 28, are both "doing well".

Mr Groom rang 999 when his fiancee went into labour but was told he had to find his own way to Burnley General Hospital 13 miles away.

Mr Afzal saw his cry for help on 'Blackburn Life - Local Coronavirus Support Group' Facebook site.

Mr Groom said they "tried their best" to social distance as he got in the back seat of the car.

Image copyright Ian Holmes Image caption Proud father Ryan Groom said he also got "amazing help" from the NHS staff

And he was full of praise for Mr Afzal's kind help.

Mr Groom said: "It just shows that at difficult times, the community really pulls together.

"I can't thank Aeman enough for offering to help me and get me to the hospital, so I didn't miss one of the most important events of my life.

"Some people are truly amazing."

He added: "I couldn't get any taxi drivers because of the virus.

"Aeman was here in about 10 minutes - I think he has kids of his own."