Lancashire

Man charged after woman raped near Blackpool Promenade

  • 26 April 2020
Hopton Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened near shops in Hopton Road

A man has been charged after a woman was raped near Blackpool Promenade.

A 20-year-old woman was attacked in an alley near Hopton Road at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.

David Dara, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with rape and will appear before Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 19-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge, police said.

