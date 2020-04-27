Image copyright Family handout Image caption The couple had been together for seven years and were hoping to get married

A woman whose fiancé died after testing positive for coronavirus has warned people not to get "complacent" about flouting lockdown rules.

Katie Martin, 25, from Bacup, Lancashire, said: "It's easy to think 'oh it won't happen to me'. That's not the case at all."

Her partner Ricky McKeag, 29, died in hospital after doctors had put him on a ventilator to try to give him oxygen.

The government is under mounting pressure to begin lifting the lockdown.

But Health Minister Edward Argar said "now is not the time to ease up" even if people were feeling frustrated.

Ms Martin, a registered care manager for people with learning disabilities, said web designer Mr McKeag had started working with her as a recruitment manager after the pandemic outbreak.

They both tested positive for the virus after developing symptoms.

Ms Martin said Mr McKeag "became a lot more unwell" and was admitted to the Royal Blackburn Hospital by ambulance.

"He messaged me to say I love you so much, thank you for the best life," she said, "but unfortunately he didn't come out of it."

"I've not been able to see him or collect his belongings. Because of the infection, we're restricted to what we can do.

"But people are getting complacent.

"They're not washing their hands after they go shopping, they're going shopping for plants and luxury items that they don't need.

"Just stay at home and enjoy a bit of time at home and stay safe.

"I've been symptom-free for over a week, but I still haven't been to a shop, I still haven't seen people because I'm frightened. I don't want to pass on an infection.

"Nobody can come to my house for a brew or to comfort me, but that's the way it is, I'm just trying to keep everyone safe."