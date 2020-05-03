Motorcyclist killed in Morecambe car crash
- 3 May 2020
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car.
The crash involving the motorbike and a Kia happened in Devonshire Road, Morecambe, at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.
The biker, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and police have appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire Police, said: "My sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."