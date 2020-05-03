Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Devonshire Road at about 15:00 BST on Saturday

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car.

The crash involving the motorbike and a Kia happened in Devonshire Road, Morecambe, at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.

The biker, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire Police, said: "My sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."