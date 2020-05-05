Image copyright Morecambe FC Image caption Shrimps captain Sam Lavelle said the players wanted to help staff out they work "day in day out with"

Morecambe FC's players have agreed to top up the wages of some club staff who have been placed on the government's furlough scheme.

The team and all staff currently only get 80% of their wages but the club is paying the extra 20% for players.

The League Two club has previously been hit by financial problems when players were not paid on time.

Captain Sam Lavelle, 23, said he and his team-mates were "not millionaires" but "wanted to help staff".

The furlough scheme supports companies affected by the coronavirus restrictions by temporarily helping to pay 80% of the wages of staff unable to do their jobs.

Players chipped in to make up the pay cut for six members of staff.

"We clubbed together to help them out and as a thank you for what they do... for us," he said.

Lavelle said the players wanted to help after the kit man Les Dewhirst "seemed down and worried about things".

"[The lads] are all very grateful for getting a full salary compared to the staff.

"We're not millionaires... I think we've the lowest wage bill in League Two… [but] we're on a good wage.

"We know there are millions in the country worse off - we just want to do our bit for the club and our staff."

Image copyright Morecambe FC Image caption Kitman Les Dewhirst says it was a "great gesture" by the players

Defender Lavelle said they have helped six non-playing staff - including the kit man, the physio and sport scientist - who they "work with day in, day out" and go on away on trips with.

He said they will do it next month if needed.

He added the players "feel guilty" about the other staff but "we can't afford to pay everyone".

Mr Dewhirst who has been the club's kit man for 25 years said he "can't thank the players enough".

The lifelong fan said it was a "great gesture as they all have mortgages and families to support".

He added: "If I could return the favour I would."