Image copyright LDRS Image caption Mohammed Mulla believes the sound of ice cream vans' chimes will cheer people up

An ice cream seller has urged a council to lift its lockdown ban on the cold treat traders.

Mohammed Mulla, who operates Mr Whippy, wants Blackburn with Darwen Council to allow vendors back on to the streets.

Mr Mulla, 49, said neighbouring Hyndburn Council had allowed vans to sell ice cream as long as strict social distancing measures were observed.

Blackburn Council said it would not change its policy without "definitive" public health guidance.

When lockdown began, the authority emailed ice cream van owners saying they "should have now ceased trading", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Mulla, from Little Harwood, said takeaways were still allowed to open and "other boroughs have allowed ice cream vans to trade" so the council should reconsider.

Blackburn Council cabinet member Jim Smith said there was no formal policy for ice cream vans but the majority were not trading.

He added: "Protecting the public and our NHS is our primary concern, so public health guidance will inform the decision we take."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blackburn Council told ice cream vendors to stop trading at the start of the lockdown

But Conservative councillor Paul Marrow said: "The ice cream traders need a decision. The council cannot sit on the fence forever."

Hyndburn Council says ice cream sellers could "continue to trade as long as they can implement social distancing and good hygiene controls".

Other councils such as Leeds have withdrawn licences from ice cream vendors and urged people to report any vans they see on the street.

A Public Health England spokesman said ice cream vans were subject to the same guidance and rules as takeaway restaurants and outdoor market stalls.

These traders are told to ensure social distancing and avoid encouraging crowds to gather.