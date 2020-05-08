Preston motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall
- 8 May 2020
A motorcyclist who crashed into the wall of a house has died, police have said.
Stephen Sergeant, 33, suffered serious injuries after he "failed to negotiate a bend" in Bowland Road, Preston at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital but died on Friday.
Lancashire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.