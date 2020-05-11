Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lancashire Police said the cyclist was "not impaired or intoxicated"

A cyclist fined for causing "a surreal" motorway crash took a wrong turn and had to be escorted off the M58 twice.

Lancashire Police tweeted that the man caused a car in the first lane on the M58 between Orrell and Skelmersdale to swerve into a van in the second lane.

They said he "somehow avoided being wiped out" in the crash on 4 May during his daily exercise in the lockdown.

Police said after being escorted off the M58, the man - who was following a sat-nav for cars - rejoined it again.

Cyclists must not use motorways, according to the Highway Code.

Lancashire Police tweeted: "The van couldn't move to lane three as another vehicle was there so had to swerve to the left and went in between the cyclist and the car, colliding with the car."

'Huge road safety lesson'

After being escorted off at the Skelmersdale junction, Lancashire Police said the cyclist "crossed over, took the wrong turn and rejoined the motorway again and had to be escorted off a second time".

The cyclist was "not impaired or intoxicated" and was fined as well as given a "huge lesson in road safety", the force said.

Road traffic officers said the cyclist had been following a sat-nav but he had not had it on a bicycle setting so it was directing him via the M58.

There were no reports of any injuries in the collision.