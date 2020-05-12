Image copyright Visit Blackpool/Twitter Image caption The tourism body's rebrand comes as lockdown restrictions are eased

Visit Blackpool has rebranded as Do Not Visit Blackpool to discourage visitors as lockdown restrictions are eased.

The tourism body changed its name on social media after the prime minister outlined new guidance on Sunday.

Council leader Simon Blackburn said Boris Johnson's message meant there was "nothing we can do" to stop visitors, but he urged people to stay away.

The Cabinet Office said people "can travel to open space, irrespective of distance".

The new rules, which come into effect on Wednesday, allow people in England to spend more time outdoors "for leisure purposes" - including sunbathing.

Under the relaxed guidelines, people can drive in household groups to destinations of their choosing, including parks and beaches.

'Doing daft things'

Mr Blackburn said the seaside resort, which has been welcoming visitors since the middle of the 18th Century, hoped to relaunch in July, but for now, wants people to "stay local".

"There's nothing we can do, given the prime minister's advice, to stop people walking on the promenade or the beach, [but] we urge people to not visit Blackpool at the current time," he said.

"None of the traditional attractions that you want to see will be open, you won't be able to get the food you usually get, or do the things you can normally do."

A Visit Blackpool spokeswoman said the temporary social media name-change was introduced "as a reminder to our visitors that they should stay away".

She added: "We look forward to the time when we can revert back to our [original] branding."

Claire Smith, president of hoteliers association Stay Blackpool, said "absolutely everything" in the resort was closed, adding that it "must show the gravity of the situation that even hoteliers are calling for people not to visit".

"When the time is right, we will welcome everyone back with open arms, but for now, we have to continue doing what is asked of us to fight this thing.

"If we start doing daft things, it will make it worse for ourselves in the long run."

A Cabinet Office spokesman said going to any "outdoor open space" was acceptable, but people "shouldn't travel with someone from outside your household unless you can practise social distancing - for example, by cycling".

"Leaving your home, the place you live, to stay at another home is not allowed," he added.

Visit Blackpool is not the only tourism organisation to make a change. Visit Chester's has become Visit Chester (Soon) and Liverpool's tourism body is Visit Liverpool Later.