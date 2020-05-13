Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The video appears to show an officer hitting a suspect

Police are reviewing video footage of the arrest of man in Blackpool after it was widely shared on social media.

Kyle McCullough, 21, has been charged with a variety of offences after the arrest on Marton Drive on Tuesday.

But video posted on Twitter appears to show an officer hitting Mr McCullough as he arrested him.

"We are reviewing the circumstances of the incident including video footage circulating on social media," Lancashire Police said.

The force said it was called to reports of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road at about 17:00 BST.

Mr McCullough, of Kipling Drive, Blackpool, has been charged with using threatening behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, obstructing an officer and driving without due care and attention.

He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on 7 July.