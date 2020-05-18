Image caption The woman was found on King Street at about 15:00 BST on Sunday

The fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman near a supermarket in Blackburn is not being treated as a terrorist incident, police said.

The woman was found "unresponsive" close to the Lidl store on King Street after gunshots were heard at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital but later died. A car seen leaving the scene was later found abandoned.

Armed police are patrolling the area to provide reassurance to residents.

A post-mortem examination is to take place to establish the cause of death, "though it is thought at this time that she died from a gunshot wound", Lancashire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force added it was reported a vehicle, thought to be a light coloured or metallic green Toyota Avensis, was seen leaving the scene.

A car matching that description was later recovered and officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen the vehicle to contact them.

Det Supt Jonathan Holmes said: "We appreciate this will have caused a lot of worry in the community, but we have deployed significant additional resources, including armed officers, to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

"Anyone with concerns or questions is welcome to speak to those officers."