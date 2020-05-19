Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead

Detectives are continuing to question three men on suspicion of the murder of a young woman shot dead from a passing car near a supermarket in Blackburn.

Aya Hachem was found with fatal injuries in King Street, Blackburn, close to Lidl, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said there was "every indication" the 19-year-old law student had not been the intended target.

Three men, aged 33, 36, and 39 from Blackburn, arrested on Monday night, remain in custody.

'Remarkable young woman'

Ms Hachem's parents said she was the "most loyal devoted daughter" who "dreamed of becoming a solicitor".

She was a young trustee for the Children's Society, whose chief executive Mark Russell described her as a "truly remarkable young woman, and an inspiring voice for children and young people".

Ms Hachem was going to the shop at about 15:00 BST when she was shot.

A Toyota Avensis, believed to have been used in the killing, was later found abandoned on Wellington Road.

A number of people were in the car, which has the registration number SV53 UBP.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police believe this Toyota Avensis was used to commit the offence

Det Supt Andy Cribbin said: "We are on with a number of lines of inquiry which includes looking at CCTV in the area and we have spoken to a number of key witnesses.

"Despite that, and the arrests, this is a live investigation and I am asking anyone who might know anything about what happened, or the circumstances leading up to Aya being senselessly killed to speak to us.

"Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation."

Ms Hachem was one of four siblings and lived in Blackburn after travelling to the UK about nine years ago, her cousin Hassan said.

Her family was waiting for the investigation to finish so they could take her body back to Lebanon to be buried in her home village Qlaileh, he said.