Image copyright Google Image caption More than 20 members of staff have also caught coronavirus at Haslingden Hall Care Home

Ten residents at a Lancashire care home have died after a coronavirus outbreak.

More than 20 members of staff at Haslingden Hall Care Home in Helmshore have also caught the virus and have been replaced by agency staff.

The first coronavirus-related death was reported on 5 April.

A spokesman for the care home said: “Everyone was much loved by our team and will be sadly missed, and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this very difficult time."

Haslingden Hall said it started restricting “non-essential” visits on 13 March and imposed a full lockdown a week later on government advice.

'Challenging period'

In a message posted on Facebook on 23 April, it said: “We are currently experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak and the home is in full lockdown. Rest assured our residents are being looked after as a priority.”

There have been 18 deaths in total at the 70-bedroom home since 1 April.

“A number of residents have sadly passed away recently, many of whom were confirmed to have Covid-19,” the spokesman added.

“More than 90% of our dedicated team have been absent due to the virus and everyone in the home has worked extremely hard to maintain services to the highest standard through this hugely challenging period.

“We are keeping in regular contact with all residents’ families to keep them updated on our strict hygiene procedures and appropriate use of PPE by staff."

The Office for National Statistics reports there were 230 Covid-19 deaths in Lancashire care homes up to 1 May.