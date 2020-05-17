Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found on King Street at about 15:00 BST

A woman has been seriously injured in a suspected shooting near a supermarket in Blackburn.

Officers were called to reports a woman had been found "unresponsive" after gunshots were heard at about 15:00 BST.

Armed officers remain on King Street, close to Lidl, where she was discovered, Lancashire Police said.

No arrests have been made but an investigation to establish what happened is "very much under way", the force said.

In a statement, police said: "We appreciate this will have caused a lot of worry in the community, but we have deployed significant additional resources, including armed officers, to carry out high-visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.