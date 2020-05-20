Lancashire

M55 driver flips his car and escapes with only minor injuries

  • 20 May 2020
M55 crash scene Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Police said the car veered off the M55

A driver escaped with only minor injuries after his car landed on its roof following a motorway crash in the early hours of the morning.

Lancashire Police said the Renault Megane veered off the westbound carriageway of the M55 before hitting a barrier and rolling onto its roof.

The car came to rest about half a mile (1km) away from junction four of the motorway near Blackpool.

"Thankfully the driver was ok and only suffered minor injuries," police said.

Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption The driver escaped with only minor injuries