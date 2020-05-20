M55 driver flips his car and escapes with only minor injuries
- 20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver escaped with only minor injuries after his car landed on its roof following a motorway crash in the early hours of the morning.
Lancashire Police said the Renault Megane veered off the westbound carriageway of the M55 before hitting a barrier and rolling onto its roof.
The car came to rest about half a mile (1km) away from junction four of the motorway near Blackpool.
"Thankfully the driver was ok and only suffered minor injuries," police said.