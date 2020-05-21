Image copyright Sefton Council Image caption Sefton Council's spoof postcard

A spoof holiday postcard has been drawn up to deter people from flocking to Merseyside's beaches this weekend.

Sefton Council's "Wish you weren't here!" campaign has been launched ahead of the Bank Holiday after many people headed to the seaside when coronavirus travel restrictions eased last week.

"Beaches are tempting but are not able to cope with high visitor levels at the moment," said Councillor Ian Moncur.

Beach car parks and public toilets will stay shut but there will be lifeguards.

The council is targeting people thinking of travelling to Sefton's beaches from across the North West.

Hundreds of people piled onto beaches at Southport, Formby, Crosby and Ainsdale last weekend.

"It's not the message you expect to see on a postcard, or what Sefton Council would usually be telling the public," admitted Mr Moncur.

"But at this time we need people to think about their own and others' safety, as well as the wellbeing of our communities and council staff.

"We would also ask local people who are travelling to their nearby beaches to park considerately and ensure there is access for emergency vehicles at all times."

Visit Blackpool recently rebranded as Do Not Visit Blackpool to discourage visitors.