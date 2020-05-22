Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem died from a gunshot wound to the chest

Two men have been charged with the murder of a law student in a drive-by shooting.

Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car in King Street, Blackburn, on Sunday.

Feroz Suleman, 39, and Abubakir Satia, 31, are due to appear before magistrates on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

Both are also charged with attempting to murder a man believed to have been the intended target.

The force said two shots had been fired - the first hit a building but the second hit and killed Ms Hachem.

Ms Hachem's parents have paid tribute to her as the "most loyal devoted daughter" who "dreamed of becoming a solicitor".

"We are absolutely devastated by her death and would like to take this opportunity to plead with any members of the public who may have any information however small that may bring those responsible to justice," they said.

Ms Hachem was one of four siblings and lived in Blackburn after travelling to the UK about nine years ago, her cousin Hassan told the BBC.

Mr Suleman, of Shear Brow, Blackburn, and Mr Satia, of Oxford Close, Blackburn, are due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was a young trustee for the Children's Society

Two men, aged 33 and 36, from Blackburn, arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A number of other suspects who have been arrested in connection with Ms Hachem's death remain in custody.

Police have also made a further arrest, bringing the total number of people detained during the investigation to 14.

The 22-year-old man, from Blackburn, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.