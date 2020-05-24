Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem died from a gunshot wound to the chest

A 34-year-old man has become the sixth person to be charged with the murder of a law student in a drive-by shooting.

Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car in Blackburn on 17 May.

Ayaz Hussain, 34, of Calgary Avenue in Blackburn, has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of a man who officers think was the intended target of the shooting.

He will appear before magistrates in Preston on Monday.

Feroz Suleman, 39, Abubakir Satia, 31, Uthman Satia, 28, Judy Chapman, 26, and Kashif Manzoor, 24, were previously charged with Ms Hachem's murder and the attempted murder of the intended target.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.

Ms Hachem was walking along King Street to the Lidl supermarket when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car.

The Lebanese-born teenager, who was a second-year student at the University of Salford, was buried in the town of Koleileh on Saturday.

Her parents have paid tribute to her as the "most loyal devoted daughter" who "dreamed of becoming a solicitor".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was a young trustee for the Children's Society

A total of 14 people were arrested in the days after her death, including the five men and one woman who have been charged with murder.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been bailed pending further inquiries, while five people have been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man, from Blackburn, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been released without charge.

Det Supt Andy Cribbin said the police investigation had "moved at a fast pace" but was "far from over".

"Our resolve and determination to get to the bottom of what happened and who was responsible for Aya's needless and senseless death remains as strong as ever," he said.

"I would like to thank Aya's family and the public for their support, as well as the people who have been in touch with information and the many officers and detectives who are working extremely hard on this investigation."