Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption A search was launched for Jason Goldrick after he went missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A man whose body was found in the sea prompting a murder investigation died accidentally, an inquest has ruled.

Jason Goldrick, 50, went missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the night of 1 November 2019.

Police launched a widespread search before his body was found almost two months later near Roa Island in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Coroner Kally Cheema recorded a conclusion of accidental death at a hearing in Cockermouth.

A man who arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: "This remains an extremely sad and upsetting case.

"We acknowledge the coroner's ruling and hope this brings some form of closure for Jason's family and friends. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to everyone who assisted in our efforts to find Jason.”