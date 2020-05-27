Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service described the fire as "challenging" due to the heavily forested area

Firefighters are tackling a large moorland fire in Lancashire.

Crews were called to the blaze near Stones Bank Road, north of Bolton, on Wednesday afternoon as large plumes of smoke could be seen from miles around.

People living nearby have been advised to close their windows and doors, a fire service spokesman said.

The fire, the cause of which has not been established, has been reduced and firefighters were expected remain at the scene for several hours.

The fire had initially spread across an area of about spanning about half a kilometre.

The fire service said it was also working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby conservation sites.

Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire had initially spread to cover a large area but was later contained