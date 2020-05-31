Man dies and two rescued after boat sinks off Fleetwood coast
31 May 2020
A man has died and two others have been rescued after a boat sank.
Emergency services were called to reports of a vessel in difficulty about a mile off the coast at Fleetwood, Lancashire, at about 07:45 BST.
The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water by lifeboat crew. Two men aged 71 and 70 were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.
The boat involved was thought to have been a decommissioned fishing vessel.