Image copyright PA/LFRS Image caption The fire at Darwen Moor was caused by a small number of people using a barbeque

Two moorland fires that erupted in Lancashire over the weekend are believed to have been caused by a barbecue and litter left by people enjoying the summer weather.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said 10 crews are at a blaze which began on Saturday in Darwen.

There are also a further 10 engines at Longridge Fell, Clitheroe.

Simon Fryer of LFRS warned people not to be "thoughtless and careless" as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Image copyright PA/LFRS Image caption The weekend fire at a tree plantation on Longridge Fell in Dutton, Lancashire

The fire commander told the BBC: "We appreciate that people want to be out and about in this lovely weather and we are starting to get a little bit of freedom from the lockdown.

"But ultimately enjoy it safely. Don't light fires. Don't dispose of cigarettes out of your car window as you drive along.

"Think before you do anything like that.

"I think people just don't understand the risks. It is incredibly dry at the moment and it is very easy to start a fire."

Image copyright LFRS Image caption A United Utilities helicopter helped crews tackle the Darwen fire

Both fires had decreased overnight but were expected to burn more intensely as temperatures rise during the day.

The fire near Bolton Road, Darwen, started at about 18:45 BST on Saturday and burnt across 5 km (3 miles) of moorland.

Commander Fryer said it was caused by a spark from a barbeque which a small group of people "could not extinguish".

He also told the BBC that the blaze on Longridge Fell on Sunday afternoon was caused by "careless disposal" of litter by someone using a path.

Image copyright PA/LFRS Image caption The weekend fire at a tree plantation on Longridge Fell in Dutton, Lancashire