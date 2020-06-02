Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keith Chew's family said he was a "gentle soul" who loved fishing with his father

A father desperately tried to save his son who drowned after their boat sank at sea, his "heartbroken" family has said.

Keith Chew, 40, died while fishing about a mile from the coast at Fleetwood, Lancashire on Sunday.

His father Keith, 71, was left "devastated" after he tried to tried to hold on to his son but could not pull him to safety, his daughter said.

Kelly Chew said: "My brother was a such a gentle, lovely soul."

The pair, from Accrington, were fishing with a friend when their boat started sinking.

Emergency services were called at about 07:45 BST but Mr Chew could not be saved.

His father and his friend, 70, were later taken to hospital as a precaution.

Ms Chew, 38, said: "Keith was lovely. He had learning disabilities so he seemed like a child sometimes.

"He loved going fishing with his dad but this time the boat started taking on water.

"Keith had a life ring on and my dad desperately tried to hold on but he went down with the boat.

"We think his leg was snagged on something and he was pulled down.

"I am going to miss him so much. He was so lovely."

She said her brother loved football and supported both Accrington Stanley and Manchester United.

Lancashire Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A family appeal for a "proper send off" at his funeral has so far raised more than £2,500.