Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem died from a gunshot wound to the chest

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a law student in a drive-by shooting.

Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car in Blackburn on 17 May.

A man and woman, both 32 and from Coventry, were arrested on Tuesday. The man is being held on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 28-year-woman from Manchester was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Hachem was walking along King Street to the Lidl supermarket when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car.

The Lebanese-born teenager, who was a second-year student at the University of Salford, was the "most loyal devoted daughter" who "dreamed of becoming a solicitor", her parents said.

Six people have already been charged with her murder and were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on 16 October, when they are expected to enter pleas.

Two other people arrested have been bailed pending further inquiries, six released under investigation and one released without charge, Lancashire Police said.