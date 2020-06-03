Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a house in Lancashire.

The 58-year-old victim was found with fatal head injuries at the home in Victory Close, Nelson, at about 11:00 BST.

Her relatives have been informed, Lancashire Police said.

A 72-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said: "These are tragic circumstances and we are endeavouring to establish exactly what has happened."