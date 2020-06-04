Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Mandy Houghton's body was found at her home on Wednesday, say police

A woman who was found dead in her home was a "happy soul" who "wouldn't hurt a fly", her family have said.

The body of Mandy Houghton was discovered on Wednesday in her Victory Close home in Nelson, where she lived alone, Lancashire Police said.

A post-mortem examination found the 58-year-old died of head injuries. A 72-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Her family said she had been taken "too soon" and would be "deeply missed".

In a statement, they said she was a "much-loved mum, sister and grandma".

"She was a happy soul that wouldn't hurt a fly."