Image caption Covid-19 social distancing rules mean no more than six people can gather outside together

An unofficial cricket tournament which drew 200 people to a park in breach of Covid-19 social distancing rules is being investigated by councillors.

Teams even travelled from Birmingham to play at Pleasington Playing Fields, Blackburn with Darwen Council said.

Council leader Mohammed Khan the event on Sunday was "highly irresponsible".

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said it is "virtually impossible" for police to enforce social distancing.

He said: "People have got to take responsibility for themselves and for other people.

"The guidelines are still the same, and there is a reason for that and the danger is still clearly there."

'Highly irresponsible'

Current government guidelines allow people in England to exercise outside with up to five others from different households.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said "appropriate action will be taken using all the powers available to the council" over the gathering at the fields off Tower Road near Witton Park.

The council said they were aware who had organised the tournament but were not making that information public at this stage.

Mr Khan said: "The organisers had not sought permission, it was highly irresponsible and we understand involved teams who travelled from as far away as Birmingham.

"As far as the council is concerned they were trespassing to make money.

"They left the field a mess with rubbish and they are not welcome in Blackburn.

"It's really disappointing and worrying that a small minority of people think it's okay to organise an event without permission and risk the safety of others."