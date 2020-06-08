Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was a young trustee for the Children's Society

A seventh person has been charged with murdering a law student in a drive-by shooting.

Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car while she was shopping in Blackburn on 17 May.

Zamir Raja, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged the murder of Ms Hachem and the attempted murder of a person believed to be the intended target.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Preston on Tuesday.

Ms Hachem was walking along King Street to the Lidl supermarket when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car.

The Lebanese-born teenager, who was a second-year student at the University of Salford, was the "most loyal devoted daughter" who "dreamed of becoming a solicitor", her parents said.

Five men and one woman were previously charged with her murder.