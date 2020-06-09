Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Carl Salt admitted manslaughter following the fire in Colne, Lancashire

A man who set fire to his shared home, killing a tenant and leaving a second man injured, has been jailed.

Carl Salt admitted manslaughter and destruction reckless to endanger life following the fire in Colne, Lancashire, on 30 July 2019.

John Hodge, 74, died in the blaze and another man was left with serious burns.

Salt, 45, of Burnley Road, Colne, was jailed for 10 years with a further four years on licence.

Lancashire Police said the fire was spotted by a police officer who had been driving on Burnley Road at the time.

Firefighters found Mr Hodge dead inside while another man, 56, was treated at Royal Blackburn Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Salt was traced and arrested, before officers learned he had told a care worker he was going to set fire to the house.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo described Salt as "clearly a dangerous individual".

She added: "My thoughts remain with Mr Hodge and his family at this sad and difficult time."