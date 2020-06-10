Image caption Police have appealed for anybody with information to contact them

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead in Blackpool.

The man's body was found at a home in Talbot Road near Abingdon Street at about 17:15 BST on Tuesday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out and an investigation has been launched.

A 26-year-old man from Blackpool was held and remains in police custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables said her thoughts were with the man involved, who is believed to have been aged in his 20s.

She added: "While we have made an arrest I would encourage anyone who feels they can assist with our enquiries to come forward."